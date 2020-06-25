SRAX raises $13M in debt funding

Jun. 25, 2020 7:25 AM ETSRAX, Inc. (SRAX)SRAXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) to offer $13M senior secured convertible debentures to existing institutional investors; debentures are convertible at $2.69.
  • The Company sells $14.8M convertible debentures and common stock purchase warrants representing the right to acquire up to 6.3M shares, with an exercise price of $2.50 .
  • After 1 year, the debentures will bear interest at a rate of 12% per year, payable quarterly, maturing in December 2021.
  • The Company estimates net proceeds of $11.8M, to be used to to pay off a $2.5M outstanding secured term loan, fund the growth of Sequire & BIGtoken platform, and working capital.
