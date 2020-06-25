Western Asset Mortgage Capital prices $341.7M residential whole loan securitization

  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) has priced $341.7M of mortgage-backed notes, series 2020-1 in a residential mortgage-backed securitization comprised of a portfolio of residential whole loans.
  • The notes, which initially will be issued by Arroyo Mortgage Trust 2020-1 in five classes, were priced at a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.9% p.a.
  • All of the Notes are anticipated to have a final payment date in March 2055.
  • The anticipated S&P rating for the Class A-1A Notes and the Class A-1B Notes is AAA(sf).
  • Closing date is June 29.
  • WMC -3% premarket to $2.53
  • Source: Press Release
