Western Asset Mortgage Capital prices $341.7M residential whole loan securitization
Jun. 25, 2020 7:26 AM ETWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)WMCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) has priced $341.7M of mortgage-backed notes, series 2020-1 in a residential mortgage-backed securitization comprised of a portfolio of residential whole loans.
- The notes, which initially will be issued by Arroyo Mortgage Trust 2020-1 in five classes, were priced at a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.9% p.a.
- All of the Notes are anticipated to have a final payment date in March 2055.
- The anticipated S&P rating for the Class A-1A Notes and the Class A-1B Notes is AAA(sf).
- Closing date is June 29.
- WMC -3% premarket to $2.53
- Source: Press Release