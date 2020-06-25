Aimed at better aligning with current valuations, Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) has amended its merger agreement with Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF).

The original deal, announced in April 2019 and valued at ~$3.4B, consisted of $300M in cash and 0.5818 of a CGC common share for each ACRGF share subject to the federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. (triggering event).

The new contract specifies a $37.5M upfront cash payment and 0.3048 of a CGC common share for each new Acreage Fixed Share, each representing 70% of an existing Acreage share.

Acreage will also issue Floating Shares representing 30% of an existing Acreage share which CGC "may acquire" in the future based on the occurrence or waiver of the triggering event for a minimum of $6.41.

CGC has agreed to loan $100M to Acreage subsidiary Acreage Hempco, an initial $50M at 6.1% interest and the remaining $50M subject to conditions. The loan will be in the form of a secured debenture maturing in 10 years.

Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy will resign today. A search for a successor will begin immediately