Cowen is out with a survey on when consumers expect to feel 100% safe to resume traveling by airplane again after asking the same question in May.

"The average respondent in our survey said that it would be another 7.5 months until they are comfortable traveling via airplane again, down from 7.9 months in our end of May survey," reports analyst John Blackledge.

29% of respondents indicated that it would be 12 months or more until they felt 100% comfortable with air travel again down from 32% two weeks prior.

Only 9% of respondents said they would feel 100% safe to resume traveling in the next month.

Airline stocks are drifting lower again in early trading after a rough session yesterday.