Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein upgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Buy from Neutral, saying the stock's current price doesn't reflect AMP's capital flexibility and improving organic growth trends.

Sees AMP's investments into its Advice & Wealth Management during the past several years yielding accelerating market share gains while many of its smaller/private rivals are being pressured by low rates.

In the Asset Management unit, Blostein sees flows "turning the corner," with both equities and fixed income strategies improving with rest-of-book outflows "running at half the outflow pace" of prior quarters.

He also sees AMP restarting its stock buybacks, which could add 6%-7% per year to AMP's EPS; 3% dividend yield also adds support.

Boosts price target to $185 from $125.

Compares with Quant rating of Very Bullish; SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (2 Bullish, 1 Neutral).

