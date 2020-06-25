FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) gains 2.1% pre-market after fiscal Q3 results that beat on the bottom line but reported a narrow top-line miss.

ASV plus professional services was up from $1.45B in last year's quarter to $1.52B.

Adjusted operating margin improved to 35.5% compared to last year's 34% primarily from the reduced employee-related expenses due to the pandemic.

Client count grew by 55 in the quarter to 5,743, and user count increased by 2,199 to 131,095.

For FY20, FactSet sees GAAP revenue of $1.485-1.49B (consensus: $1.49B), adjusted EPS of $10.40-10.60 (consensus: $10), and adjusted operating margin of 33-33.5%.

Earnings call starts at 11 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.