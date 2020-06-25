Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) collaborates for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) at Catalent’s biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

As part of the agreement, Catalent will provide vial filling and packaging capacity, as well as additional staffing required to support production of an initial 100M doses of the vaccine candidate intended to supply in Q3.

The companies are in discussions to secure fill-finish capacity for continued production of additional doses.

Catalent will also provide clinical supply services from its facilities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, including packaging and labeling, as well as storage and distribution to support Moderna’s Phase 3 clinical study for this candidate.