Apple has $500/share bull case - Wedbush

Saying Apple has a "lot of gas left in the tank" after hitting record highs, Wedbush raises the tech giant's price target from $375 to $425, the new Street-high target.

Analyst Daniel Ives thinks the stage is set "for a massive pent up iPhone 12 cycle” later this year, referring to the hotly anticipated 5G model, and that there was a “continued demand snapback in China."

In a bull-case scenario, Ives sees $500/share for Apple

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Apple.

Apple shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $360.60.

Related: In April, Wedbush raised its Apple target to $400 on the 5G tailwinds. The firm dropped the target to $335 the following month, citing the coronavirus pandemic.