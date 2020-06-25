Investors appear disappointed with uniQure's (NASDAQ:QURE) agreement with CSL Behring for global rights to its gene therapy for hemophilia B valued as much as ~$2.1B, taking a valuable asset off the table and greatly diminishing its allure to prospective suitors.

For what it's worth, certain sell-side analysts have followed suit with downgrades.

Baird's Madhu Kumar: Neutral from Outperform with $58 (from $80) price target. Deal "dampens" our enthusiasm. Data on Huntington's candidate AMT-130 not expected until next year.

Wells Fargo: Equal Weight from Overweight. Price target cut to $56 from $90.

SunTrust's Robyn Karnauskas is shrugging off the implications of the deal, maintaining her Buy rating and $90 price target, saying the deal "pushes out" M&A until "we get color" in on AMT-130.