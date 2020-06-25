IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) +28.9% in pre-market after the company revises its Q2 2020 Managed Services bookings outlook from 25%+ to 40%+, after a series of new customer wins and renewals from existing customers.

“Managed Services has seen meaningful year over year growth in Q2 despite the customer impacts surrounding COVID-19,” said Ted Murphy, Chairman and CEO.

In addition to contract wins, the company sees the return of another Global Fortune 500 customer, since the last update the company provided.

Also, the company expects to remain 100% remote through at least Q3 2020, and will not be signing any new leases for some time; travel and entertainment expenses have also been virtually eliminated at this time.

To date, IZEA has sold $15.15M stock at an average price of $2.26/share and has paid a 2% commission on the gross proceeds.