A report yesterday pointed to Amazon gearing up to add live 24/7 programming to its Prime Video lineup. The obvious discussion might center around how this could differentiate Prime Video from streaming rivals Netflix and Disney, but Raymond James says the move has the potential for material revenue gains for vendors like Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM).

The team at RayJay notes Prime Video accounted for 30% of Limelight's 2019 revenue.

While the broad market tumbled yesterday, both Limelight and Akamai outperformed, with Akamai one of the few names to go green in the session.