Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) gains 8.7% as analysts applaud the termination of the company's acquisition of CardWorks, announced after Wednesday's close.

The end of the deal is a "clear positive" for Ally, which will avoid the higher risk from subprime credit card loans and the deal's book value dilution, writes Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck. "Skew to deeper subprime loans during a pandemic ultimately rendered the deal untenable," she said.

"Investors clearly did not like the deal," a late-cycle acquisition of a subprime card issuer, writes KBW's Sanjay Sakhrani in a note. He expects that there still could be "some lingering damage around investor sentiment."

Janney's John Rowan expects the market to cheer the end of the deal that ALLY entered into "right before the COVID-19 pandemic and at the top of the cycle."

"Even at the initial pricing there was a very long payback period," and it would have been dilutive, he said.