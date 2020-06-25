Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has commenced an exchange offer to Eligible Holders for up to $750M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) for newly issued 8.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”) and cash.

The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to improve the Company’s maturity profile by extending the maturity date.

For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes accepted for exchange, Holders will receive Total Exchange Consideration of $800 of New Notes and $194 in cash.

The Exchange Offer will expire on July 23, 2020.