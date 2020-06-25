Citing a more positive view of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) ahead of the new console releases later this year, KeyBanc raises the price target from $80 to $83, a 10% upside.

Analyst Tyler Parker expects the video-game publishing space "to see upside to estimates as heightened engagement persists" as the consoles launch.

Parker sees the potential for multi-year sales growth driven by the consoles and strong game pipelines.