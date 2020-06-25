Boeing takes two-day loss to 10% as Berenberg cuts to Sell

Following a 6% decline on Wednesday, Boeing is off another 4% in premarket trade after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a price target of $150 (implying 15% downside).

"We still firmly believe the 737 MAX will feature in the market as the airline industry drags itself out of this crisis," said analyst Andrew Gollan, though he noted near-term pressures and cautioned that "Boeing certainly has major product strategy issues to address."

"Boeing shares move with the market and that market moves on a mix of COVID-19 second wave concerns and macro data," writes Dhierin Bechai in a recent Seeking Alpha article, Boeing 737 MAX Production Plan Further Falls Apart.