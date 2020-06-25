Ford and Vodafone partner on 5G project

Ford (NYSE:F) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) are installing a 5G private mobile network at the automaker's new electric vehicle production site in the U.K. to replace an older wi-fi system.

The goal of the project is to speed up the production of electric batteries.

Vodafone Business and Ford are leading a U.K. consortium that is trialing how 5G mobile networks can be used to improve the EV production process.

"For a single EV product, this could generate more than a half a million pieces of data every minute," reads a Ford statement on the 5G system.

Beyond the U.K. project, Ford has big plans with connected cars.