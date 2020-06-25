Recommending DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) as a "core investment holding" with "visionary" management, Oppenheimer initiates the company at Outperform and a $200 price target.

Analyst Koji Ikeda: "We view DOCU as a core investment holding because it is lightly penetrated in a large TAM, and is a proven growth compounder operating in the attractive back-office-automation category with expanding margins."

The analyst notes that near-term headwinds are possible due to the rally. DocuSign shares are up 121% YTD and 101% in the past quarter.