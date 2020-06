RAD, INO among premarket gainers

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) +70% .

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) +28% on higher bookings outlook.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) +23% on Maryland land sale.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +20% .

Jupai Holdings (NYSE:JP) +18% .

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +17% on breakthrough solution for secure remote access.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) +15% .

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) +15% .

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +14% on MOU with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) +10% as director buys shares.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +8% .

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) +9% on Q1 results and debt exchange offer.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +9% on expanding senior management team.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) +8% .

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) +8% after CardWorks deal ends.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) +7% .

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) +7% .

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) +7% .

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +6% .

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) +6% on moving into SmallCap 600.