KB Homes (NYSE:KBH) dives 15% in premarket trading after its fiscal Q2 sales and orders fell more than expected, with Credit Suisse calling the 57% decline in orders as "pretty shocking."

Other homebuilders also slide in sympathy — D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), -3.8% , PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) -4.0% , Lennar (NYSE:LEN) -2.6% , Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) -1.9% .

KBW said, "Worse-than-expected 2Q orders and cancellation trends, coupled with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in certain states could prompt investors to question the sustainability" of its June trends, which reflected rising Y/Y orders.

From the Evercore ISI note: The mixed quarter had "underwhelming" order results; on the positive side, gross margin was "solid."