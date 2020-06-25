Seeking Alpha
QURE, RCL among premarket losers

|About: uniQure N.V. (QURE)|By: , SA News Editor

UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE-16% after hemophilia gene therapy deal.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH-16% on Q2 earnings.

Kaleyra (NYSEMKT:KLR) -14% after pricing stock offering.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) -13%.

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK-10% after pricing equity offering.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO-9% on launch of equity ofering.

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) -9%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -9%.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) -8%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -8%.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) -8%.

Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) -7%.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY-7% after filing $125M mixed shelf.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) -7%.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -7%.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB-7% on Q1 earnings.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) -6%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL-6%.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -6%.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK-6% as states deter visitors due to spike in cases.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) -6%.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) -5%.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) -6%.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL-6% as states deter visitors due to spike in cases.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) -6%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -6%.