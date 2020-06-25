Macy's (NYSE:M) expects to create cost savings of about $630M per year with a major restructuring initiative.

The restructuring will include the elimination of 3.9K corporate and management roles. Additionally, Macy's has reduced staffing across its stores portfolio, supply chain and customer support network, which it will adjust as sales recover.

"We know that we will be a smaller company for the foreseeable future, and our cost base will continue to reflect that moving forward. Our lower cost base combined with the approximately $4.5 billion in new financing will also make us a more stable, flexible company," says CEO Jeffrey Gennette.

The $630M in annualized savings for the company will be additive to the anticipated $1.5B in annual expense savings announced in February, which Macy's expects to fully realize by year-end 2022.

M -2.95% premarket to $6.58. Shares are down 60% YTD.

Source: Press Release