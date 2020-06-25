Optimistic about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) integration of acquired Mellanox, Susquehanna raises the company's price target from $420 to $450.

Analyst Christian Rolland: "We are long-term believers in the acquisition and believe it could add $20 to $30 billion of market cap to Nvidia over time."

The analyst sees the MLNX assets achieving double-digit growth over the next three to five years.

Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on Nvidia.

NVDA shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $370.20.

Nvidia closed its $6.9B Mellanox acquisition in April. The deal was first announced in March 2019.