INOVIO appoints Gene Kim as President of INOVIO Asia; most recently he served as CFO of AfreecaTV and WeMade Entertainment; formerly he was the CFO of VGX Pharmaceuticals that merged with Inovio Biomedical.

Mammen (Anza) Mammen, joins INOVIO as SVP, Clinical Development, and oversees the clinical development of INO-4800; most recently, he led clinical development at Vical, a San Diego-based DNA vaccine developer; he has also served as the Chief of the Pandemic Warning Team for the U.S. Department of Defense