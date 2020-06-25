Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) announces that the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council has approved the non-proprietary name quaratusugene ozeplasmid for GPX-001, formerly called Oncoprex immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer.

The Company is also pursuing formal proprietary brand name approval for GPX-001. Obtaining regulatory approval of these adopted drug names is a necessary step in securing marketing approval.

Additionally, Genprex has rebranded the naming of its proprietary, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system, now referred to as the Oncoprex Nanoparticle Delivery Platform.