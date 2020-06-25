Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posts an update ahead of the company's presentation at an investor conference.

For Q2, Farfetch guides for digital platform GMV of $605M to $630M (+25% to +30% growth). The online retailer points to the "vital role" of the Farfetch platform in connecting the global luxury fashion community, particularly as the online share of luxury is expected to continue to grow post-COVID-19.

Farfetch says digital platform order contribution margin is expected to remain +30%.

