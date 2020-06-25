ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) sets out a plan to achieve carbon neutrality in its European operations by 2050, while also calling for investment support from the European Union as well as carbon border taxes.

ArcelorMittal Europe's project for carbon-neutral steelmaking includes investing in Smart Carbon, which leverages clean energies within the high temperature-controlled reduction environment of ironmaking, and DRI production, which involves moving from using predominantly natural gas to hydrogen as the key reductant in ironmaking.

The company estimates the cost of deploying smart carbon at €15B-€25B and €30B-€40B for DRI by 2050, not including infrastructure finance needs.