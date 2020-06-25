Stocks in bankruptcy jump higher premarket in volatile trade on renewed enthusiasm for Hertz and for new entrant GNC.

Hertz (NYSE:HTZ), up 13% before hours, GNC (NYSE:GNC) up 58% and Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW), on the verge of bankruptcy, up 16% .

GNC, the new entrant to this ultra-high-risk trading category is the big before-hours gainer, but has seen its share of volatility. Sharers are around $0.97 ahead of trading, down from a premarket high of $1.38.

Hertz is seeing a replay of its roller-coaster trade yesterday. It was up as much as 100% in the previous session on speculation from Jefferies that it could raise $3B as companies like AutoNation circle its used car fleet. Hertz settled up nearly 30% yesterday. This morning it's at $1.82, off from premarket highs of $2.05.

Retailwinds is at $0.28, off premarket highs of $0.35.

While Robinhood traders have made trading these stocks almost trendy, only Hertz, at 49, cracks the top 50 on the Robinhood holders leaderboard. GNC is at 169 (although up more than 1,000% in popularity) and Retailwinds is down at 775.

