Expecting user softness in Q2, Oppenheimer downgrades iQIYI ADRs (NASDAQ:IQ) from Outperform to Perform. IQ has a Neutral Quant rating.

Analyst Bo Pei: "Membership subscription appears to be worse than expected given higher churns and slowdowns in overall platform engagement."

The analyst thinks the subscriber count at June's end could decrease by more than 12M sequentially.

Pei estimates that the coronavirus pandemic and lower engagement could reduce online ad revenue by 27% Y/Y in Q2.

IQ is down 4.1% pre-market to $21.98.

In last month's Q1 report, IQ's total subscribers were up 23% Y/Y