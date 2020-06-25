Adding to its telecom coverage and U.S. footprint, Houlihan Lokey (HLI) agrees to acquire MVP Capital, an independent advisory firm that provides services to the tech, media, and telecom sector.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; HLI expects the transaction to be completed next quarter following regulatory approval.

MVP provides mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital formation, and other advisory services and has advised on more than 300 M&A and private placement transactions in the TMT sector since its founding in 1987.

Jason Hill, MVP Managing Partner, will join as a co-head of HLI's TMT Group, alongside Rob Louv and Roy Kabla, who currently lead the team.

MVP CEO Greg Widroe will assume a senior role in the TMT Group, focusing in part on strategic initiatives.

The acquisition will add 25 financial professionals to Houlihan Lokey’s TMT Group, including MVP’s seven managing directors, bringing the global TMT team to more than 60 financial professionals.

HLI acquired Freeman & Co., an advisory firm serving financial institution clients at the end of last year.