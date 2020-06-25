Hamm adds $57M to Continental Resources stake
Jun. 25, 2020 8:56 AM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLR
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) executive chairman Harold Hamm added $57.1M of shares in the company in recent days, at an average price of $16.62, according to an SEC filing.
- The 3.44M shares he purchased brings his total of direct and indirect shares to 288M, or ~79% of the company.
- Continental shares fell 10% yesterday to $15.12 but have more than doubled from their March 9 low.
- The company recently said it will partially begin resuming production in July but still expects to curtail roughly half of its operated oil production.