Hamm adds $57M to Continental Resources stake

  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) executive chairman Harold Hamm added $57.1M of shares in the company in recent days, at an average price of $16.62, according to an SEC filing.
  • The 3.44M shares he purchased brings his total of direct and indirect shares to 288M, or ~79% of the company.
  • Continental shares fell 10% yesterday to $15.12 but have more than doubled from their March 9 low.
  • The company recently said it will partially begin resuming production in July but still expects to curtail roughly half of its operated oil production.
