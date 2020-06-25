Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces data from a presentation entitled, "Targeting Cancer Sanctuary Sites: A Novel Approach to the Treatment of Lung Localized Tumors."

The data demonstrated that retention of Annamycin in the lungs, as compared to doxorubicin, resulted in consistently high in vivo activity against a wide range of lung-localized tumors in mice.

Annamycin's ability in animal models to effectively accumulate in the lungs without noticeable side effects has led to high anti-tumor activity, which ranged from the inhibition of tumor progression to complete tumor eradication, resulting in significant improvement of survival.