Ameriprise expects to reverse $144M tax benefit in Q2
Jun. 25, 2020 9:02 AM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)AMPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) estimates Q2 adjusted operating earnings will include a reversal of the $144M tax benefit that was recorded in Q1.
- Notes the the strong equity market gains in Q2 shifted from the equity market dislocation in March; as AMP indicated in Q1, the tax benefit will be adjusted quarterly for the balance of the year based on changes in markets and the company's forecast.
- No longer expects a net operating loss in 2020, based on its latest forecast of year-end equity markets and interest rates.
- Estimates YTD operating effective tax rate as of Q2 2020 to be in the 16%-18% range.
