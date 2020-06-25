Ameriprise expects to reverse $144M tax benefit in Q2

  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) estimates Q2 adjusted operating earnings will include a reversal of the $144M tax benefit that was recorded in Q1.
  • Notes the the strong equity market gains in Q2 shifted from the equity market dislocation in March; as AMP indicated in Q1, the tax benefit will be adjusted quarterly for the balance of the year based on changes in markets and the company's forecast.
  • No longer expects a net operating loss in 2020, based on its latest forecast of year-end equity markets and interest rates.
  • Estimates YTD operating effective tax rate as of Q2 2020 to be in the 16%-18% range.
