Target (NYSE:TGT) announces that it is adding 750 fresh and frozen grocery items for in-store and curbside pickup. Available items include produce, dairy, bakery, meat and frozen products.

The retailer says the expanded assortment will roll out to more than 400 stores in the Midwest by the end of June and more than 1.5K stores in time for the holiday season.

"By adding fresh grocery to the pickup services our guests already love, we’re giving them even more reasons to shop at Target," says Target COO John Mulligan.