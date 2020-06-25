Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are all upgraded to Buy from Hold at SunTrust, which believes investors are materially underestimating 2021 free cash flow.

But only Earthstone is indicated higher in the pre-market, +3% ; FANG -1.4% and PXD -0.6% .

"Cyclical and sector rallies remain intact despite the recent malaise impacting the energy group and most Permian operators," SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann writes.

The firm raises its price target for FANG to $52 from $45, for PXD to $120 from $90, and for ESTE to $6 from $3.

FANG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.