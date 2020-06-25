Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is up 10% premarket after entering into an exclusive distribution and related quality agreement with Megapharm Ltd., for the commercialization of Aeterna's macimorelin, an orally available ghrelin agonist used for the assessment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in adult and children.

Under the terms of the agreement, Megapharm will be responsible for obtaining registration to market macimorelin in Israel and the Palestinian Authority, while Aeterna will be responsible for manufacturing, product supply, quality control, regulatory support, and maintenance of IP.

The regulatory process for macimorelin in Israel is expected to be completed in H2 2021.