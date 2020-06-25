RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) amends its $1.8B senior unsecured credit facilities, "providing relief from covenant tests for an extended period of time," said President and CEO Leslie D. Hale.

The amendments "also provide us the flexibility on multiple fronts to continue to pursue our strategic initiatives," Hale said.

Gets waiver of quarterly financial covenants beginning in Q2 2020 through Q1 2021; after the end of the covenant relief period, certain covenant calculations are modified to make compliance easier through Q2 2022.

Includes certain restrictions on share repurchases, dividends, and distribution payments; adds limitations on taking on additional debt, asset sales, investments, and discretionary capex.

Permitted to make investments during covenant relief period, including $200M of hotel acquisitions, depending on the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility, and ~$260M of capex.

COVID-19 update: Has recently reopened 19 hotels and continues to evaluate reopening additional hotels based on market conditions.

Expects that its primarily transient-oriented, select-service, and extended-stay hotels located in drive-to and leisure markets will re-open sooner than traditional full-service hotels.

The REIT announced talks with lenders last month; at the time RLJ said it had $1.2B of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and estimated average monthly cash burn of $25M-$35M (excluding capital investments) across its portfolio.