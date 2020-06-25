Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo on CNBC, in explaining his "cognitive dissonance" as it relates to the bank stress tests due at 4:30pmET, says he is "super confident" and "super worried" at the same time.

Notes that if he were "King of Banks," and could impart an edict upon the sector, he wouldn't force banks to cut dividends, but he wouldn't advocate they raise them, either, or even resume buybacks.

The banks' healthier capital levels, helped in part by the suspension of their buyback programs, and the hundreds of scenarios he has run, indicate that throughout any recovery, be it "V", "W" or otherwise, banks can still grow book value and support the economy.

70% of the capital return in the sector has already been halted due to buybacks.

He also points to the $6T investment grade bond market which says that banks are the "safest investment around."

These are sobering times, he added with loan losses expected to rise by 2-3x over the coming years, with businesses failing.

But "banks are ahead of the curve" more so than at any time this century as far as reserving for loans. But, the "smaller the bank, the smaller the customer," and less capital market access which could add risk at the smaller financial institutions.

NOTE: Fed will be adding a few scenarios to the recovery paradigm, "V", "W", or "U" shaped, shared in the aggregate among 34 banks.

Separately, Vital Knowledge's Adam Crisafulli earlier said in these stress tests, there's "a lot up in the air," and will be the most "unique" financial stress test process since the financial crisis as far as the format and types of information released.

He points out that companies may not provide capital return decisions until Monday.

The market is broadly assuming dividends will remain unchanged, with the exception of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), which the market is pricing in a cut - buybacks likely to stay unchanged through Q3, but Q4 may get turned back on "if conditions allow," he added.

Others, like KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl, said he saw some risk to dividend forecasts at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).