Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) as it looks ahead to the 2021 upside.

"We think current levels offer a very attractive entry point with FUN trading at 8X our 2021 EBITDA estimate," updates the CS travel and leisure team.

The firm thinks FUN will benefit from 2021 being mis-modeled and some cost savings on labor as the impact of both minimum wage increases and EBITDA-pinching tight labor markets fall back.

CS also thinks the "drive to" vacation will be popular this summer.

"With destination markets typically more levered to attractions/amenities (e.g., Las Vegas) and in many cases require flights, we think leisure activities such as regional theme parks and timeshare will outperform other travel options. A key thesis in our recent initiation was that drive-to locations (regional theme parks, local ski resorts, timeshare) would outperform in the near term as the pandemic faded, and now we are seeing that play out in real time as shown in our weekly hotel data."

The price target from Credit Suisse of $37 on FUN is just short of the average sell-side PT of $37.70.