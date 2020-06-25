DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has covered 97% of its 2Q20 and 18% of its 3Q20 spot days as of today at an average rate of $90,100/day and $61,800/day respectively on a discharge-to-discharge basis.

The company estimates that the spot ships will need to earn $2,800/day for 2H20 for the company to cover all its expected cash costs for the period: OPEX, G&A, interest, debt amortization and maintenance capex.

Similarly, the spot ships are estimated to need to earn $11,400/day in 2021 in order to cover the costs for 2021.

In the current quarter, the company has made a voluntary prepayment of all regular installments for 2021, amounting to $25.8M, under the Nordea Loan Facility. The company to prepay all the 2021 installments, $33.4M, under the ABN Facility on June 30, 2020.

DHT Scandinavia time charter is cancelled due to delayed discharging cargo on her current voyage.

DHT Stallion has entered into a two-year time-charter agreement with an option to extend with an oil major at $41,800/day. The ship is expected to deliver during July 2020.

DHT then has ten of its ships on time charters. Four of the ships have profit-sharing structures on top of base rates, whilst the other six have fixed rates.

Shares -2% premarket

