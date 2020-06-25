Synopsys (SNPS +0.1% ) was selected as a prime contractor for the Automatic Implementation of Secure Silicon program by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for four years.

Its main focus is to automate the inclusion of scalable hardware security mechanisms in IP and system-on-chips to explore security versus other design trade-offs.

Synopsys has also executed an Associate Contractor Agreement with Northrop Grumman (NOC -2.0% ), who is leading another AISS research team, under which the former contributes tools and IP and the latter provides the asset management infrastructure to protect system-on-chips throughout their lifecycle.

As part of the four year program, Synopsys will collaborate with other commercial and university experts, including Arm, Boeing, UltraSoC, University of Florida Institute for Cyber Security, Texas A&M University, and University of California San Diego.