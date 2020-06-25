Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) launches a cash tender offer for three series of notes denominated in U.S. dollars.

The combined aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes being pulled in is $3.753B.

Concurrent with the tender offers, the company is conducting separate tender offers for four series of notes outstanding under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, which are being made solely to qualified investors outside the U.S.

Paying off debt has been a broad goal at A-B.