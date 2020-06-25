Prospects of a "gradual recovery" in digital ads have raised targets for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) at Baird.

User engagement is high and pricing trends are improving for the digital ad environment, analyst Colin Sebastian says; “While still a far cry from the amazing and historic growth levels in e-commerce, the digital ad market likely emerges stronger from the current environment," he adds.

Travel and events will probably be an overhang for Alphabet, but the second quarter was likely the bottom overall, he says.

He's raised his price target on Alphabet to $1,650 from $1,500 (implying 15% upside), and boosted the target on Facebook to $300 from $240 (28% upside).