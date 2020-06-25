Stocks kick off the session lower but futures made a run higher into the open following a raft of economic data.

The S&P is down 0.2% , the Dow is falling 0.4% and the Nasdaq is edging up 0.1% .

Jobless claims arrive higher than expected, but still down from the week before and continuing claims manage to dip below 20M. Durables and core durables are hotter than anticipated.

Homebuilders are sliding as KB Home (NYSE:KBH) tumbles 12% . Credit Suisse calls KB’s 57% decline in orders "pretty shocking."

Retail stocks are down. Ross Stores off 2.1% , TJX down 1.2% , Kohl's down 1% .