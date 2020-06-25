Energy companies have slammed the brakes on returning workers to their Houston offices as new COVID-19 cases in Texas surged past 5,000 in each of the past two days.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) says it has delayed for two weeks a second phase of its return-to-work plan.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has delayed its reopening plans for further evaluation, and only ~5% of its Houston office staff are currently in their offices.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will remain below 50% capacity at its Houston-area facility, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it is prepared to change its return-to-office plan if needed.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says the vast majority of its workers had returned and would remain working from their offices.