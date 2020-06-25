Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) gains 2.4% after SunTrust analyst Naved Khan boosts price target on the stock to a Street-high of $48 in 2021 (from 2020 PT of $30) as the company is set to benefit from scale and agent efficiency gains.

Khan, who rates RDFN Buy, notes that the web-based real estate company has the highest agent productivity in the industry.

Expects recent increase in sell-side commission "to be net accretive to revs/margins, which combined with further productivity gains should drive margin improvement over the medium term."

Khan's Buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; aligns with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

How RDFN's stock performance compares with real estate sector's: