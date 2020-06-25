Nokia (NOK -0.8% ) has launched a cloud-native Digital Operations Center solution, an angle to give service providers more revenue opportunities in 5G.

The software offers an automated platform to enable slice-based services, and brings "Network-as-a-Service" to new verticals.

It's Nokia's first network slicing management product. Wide deployment of 5G will allow carriers to customize their high-speed networks into "slices" dedicated to defined needs (it points to a virtual gaming company needing a two-hour slice, or a sports stadium needing a four-hour slice).