Allstate (ALL +1.0% ) gets upgraded to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch as its cost-cutting plan "should help alleviate core profit margin pressure from competitive pricing."

Recent job cuts reinforce "the message that management is not pausing its transformative agenda during the recession," according to Orenbuch's note.

Sees current valuation as "appropriate given what we expect will be a challenging pricing and lower interest rate environment in the year to come."

Raises price target to $101 from $94, which was the Street low.

Though higher than it was the Credit Suisse rating on ALL still lags the Quant rating of Very Bullish and Wall Street analysts' average Bullish rating.