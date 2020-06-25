SoftBank unveils another $4.7B buyback

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) will buy back as much as 500B yen ($4.7B) of its own stock as it continues to offset the losses from earlier this year.

The company will repurchase up to 5.75% of its shares.

SoftBank has now announced three 500B yen buybacks in as many months, and the last two are part of a plan to purchase up to 2T yen of stock.

Last week, SoftBank said it had repurchased 500B yen in shares since March.

Last month, SoftBank reported a record 1.36T yen annual operating loss after writing down investments in Uber and WeWork.