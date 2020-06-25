McDonald's (MCD -1.7% ) has ended its six-month trial run of offering a Beyond Meat (BYND -8.9% ) burger in Canada without any indication that the program will be continued.

The company says it is "evaluating learnings" from the Canada trial to help inform future plant-based menu decisions.

While Beyond Meat is down sharply in morning trading, the question of the McDonald's trial was actually raised on the earnings conference call on May 5, as seen by the interchange below between Goldman Sachs analyst Ken Goldman and Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown (full transcript).