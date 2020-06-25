WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF +6.1% ) reported record preliminary 1Q20 revenues of $12M, driven by high sales from all channels with 325% Q/Q increase.

Color Cannabis brand recognition, customer acquisition initiatives and a substantial sale of our outdoor-cultivated biomass were also a part of major drivers.

"With the benefits of our fully-integrated business model, scaled-up cultivation and production capabilities combined with our strong distribution channels, WeedMD is uniquely positioned for continued growth and a clear path to profitability. We are looking forward to sharing more during our conference call in July," commented Angelo Tsebelis, CEO.

1Q20 financial results will be reported on July 14, 2020, after market close.